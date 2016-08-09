VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam

By VnExpress   August 9, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam
The location where the ships collided. Photo by VnExpress

Rescue efforts are underway but the weather is hampering the mission.

Two people are missing after a Vietnamese vessel carrying over 3,000 tons of steel collided with a foreign ship and sank off the southern province of Binh Thuan yesterday.

The incident happened when the vessel, named Thanh Dat 01, with 11 members onboard was traveling from Vung Tau to the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

The Thanh Dat 01 crashed into a ship named Gou Shun 21, flying a Micronesia flag, about 11 nautical miles to the southeast of Cape La Gan (Binh Thuan).

Nine crew members were rescued and brought aboard the Gou Shun 21, but Captain Dang Van Khuong, 56, and Duong Van Minh, 45, remain missing.

Authorities in Binh Thuan have ordered search and rescue teams, border guard forces and related parties to search for the missing men, and nearby vessels have been asked to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

The Vietnam Marine Rescue Cooperation Center (MRCC) said four vessels are working on rescue operation, including the MRCC's rescue vessel SAR413. The agency added that there are strong breezes and heavy swells in the search area at the moment.

Related news:

> 3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

> Passengers flee cruise ship inferno in Ha Long Bay

Tags: collision Vietnamese vessel foreign Vung Tau missing
 
Read more
Vietnam sentences 11 to death for heroin trafficking

Vietnam sentences 11 to death for heroin trafficking

Hanoi traffic cops learn how to deliver...babies

Hanoi traffic cops learn how to deliver...babies

Malware infiltrates top Vietnamese agencies

Malware infiltrates top Vietnamese agencies

American University in Vietnam officially opens for first school year

American University in Vietnam officially opens for first school year

Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians

Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians

Vietnamese cop accused of drunk driving in fatal car crash

Vietnamese cop accused of drunk driving in fatal car crash

Hanoi launches criminal probe into deadly house collapse

Hanoi launches criminal probe into deadly house collapse

A long time to wait: 'Sex and the City' quietly returns to Vietnam

A long time to wait: 'Sex and the City' quietly returns to Vietnam

 
go to top