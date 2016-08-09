2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam

The location where the ships collided. Photo by VnExpress

Two people are missing after a Vietnamese vessel carrying over 3,000 tons of steel collided with a foreign ship and sank off the southern province of Binh Thuan yesterday.

The incident happened when the vessel, named Thanh Dat 01, with 11 members onboard was traveling from Vung Tau to the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

The Thanh Dat 01 crashed into a ship named Gou Shun 21, flying a Micronesia flag, about 11 nautical miles to the southeast of Cape La Gan (Binh Thuan).

Nine crew members were rescued and brought aboard the Gou Shun 21, but Captain Dang Van Khuong, 56, and Duong Van Minh, 45, remain missing.

Authorities in Binh Thuan have ordered search and rescue teams, border guard forces and related parties to search for the missing men, and nearby vessels have been asked to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

The Vietnam Marine Rescue Cooperation Center (MRCC) said four vessels are working on rescue operation, including the MRCC's rescue vessel SAR413. The agency added that there are strong breezes and heavy swells in the search area at the moment.

