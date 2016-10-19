2 men arrested for smuggling marijuana in central Vietnam

Trinh Xuan Manh (L) and Nguyen Huu Trung (R) with their marijuana. Photo by Phap luat Thanh Pho Ho Chi Minh

Police in the central province of Nghe An have arrested two men for smuggling marijuana.

Initial investigations show that on October 17, Trinh Xuan Manh, 25, from the northern province of Lao Cai, and Nguyen Huu Trung, 36, from Nghe An, drove a car to buy more than 30kg of marijuana near the Cau Treo International Border Gate in the central province of Ha Tinh, which borders Laos.

They were arrested while driving in Thanh Chuong District.

Police also seized 18 grams of methamphetamine from the two men.

Manh and Trung said they bought the marijuana from a Lao person, the Phap Luat Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh (Ho Chi Minh City Law) news site reported on Tuesday.

