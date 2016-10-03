2-killed-in-taxi-blast-on-vietnam-street

Two people were killed when a taxi exploded on a street in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Monday, causing a chaotic scene filled with black smoke.

The taxi driver was driving in Cam Pha Town at around 12:20 p.m. when the car suddenly exploded and the driver was burned to death.

A male passenger in the taxi was also killed.

Another car driving nearby caught the fire, but police arrived and put out the flames.

Several people were wounded and had to be rushed to hospital.

“I heard a very loud bang. Many people ran out to the street and there was a lot of smoke. It sounded like a bomb,” an eyewitness said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Quang Ninh is home to the emerald waters of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

A taxi goes on fire after exploding in Quang Ninh Province Monday. Photo courtesy of Facebook Sieu xe Quang Ninh

Photo courtesy of Facebook Sieu xe Quang Ninh

The taxi has been reduced to pieces (R). Photo by Minh Cuong

