2 killed in crash carnage in Saigon center

At least two people were killed and many others injured when a car slammed a series of motorbikes at a street corner in downtown Saigon at around midnight on Saturday.

A man was driving the car on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1 when it crashed into the street divider at the intersection with Nguyen Binh Khiem.

Then it spinned “countless” rounds in the air and hit five motorbikes, a witness said.

Many motorbike drivers were knocked down.

Police are investigating further.

Road crashes are a major cause of death in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour.