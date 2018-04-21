VnExpress International
2 killed in crash carnage in Saigon center

By Nguyen Diep, Pham Thang   April 21, 2018 | 11:32 am GMT+7

A car hit a street divider before spinning in the air and knocked down many motorbikes.

At least two people were killed and many others injured when a car slammed a series of motorbikes at a street corner in downtown Saigon at around midnight on Saturday.

A man was driving the car on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1 when it crashed into the street divider at the intersection with Nguyen Binh Khiem.

Then it spinned “countless” rounds in the air and hit five motorbikes, a witness said.

Many motorbike drivers were knocked down.

Police are investigating further.

Road crashes are a major cause of death in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam traffic car accident Ho Chi Minh City car accident in Ho Chi Minh City
 
