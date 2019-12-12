VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

164 Vietnamese students disappear in South Korea, illegal employment suspected

By Phan Anh   December 12, 2019 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
164 Vietnamese students disappear in South Korea, illegal employment suspected
Students in a classroom at the Incheon National University, South Korea. Photo courtesy of the Incheon National University.

A number of Vietnamese learners to South Korea have missed class the past 15 days due to suspected illegal work.

The students are enrolled at Incheon National University’s Korean language school that, according to Korea Times, confirmed their more than two-week absence. They are among 1,900 Vietnamese on a one-year Korean language training course, which commenced four months prior.

South Korean police suspected that they ran away for illegal employment, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday.

They are cooperating with the South Korean Immigration Department and the Justice and Education ministries to investigate the incident.

Vietnamese students are the fastest growing group attending South Korean universities, second only to China in enrollment numbers, according to the National Institute for International Education figures under South Korea's Ministry of Education.

Over 37,000 Vietnamese learners are studying in South Korea, up 10,000 from last year, official data shows.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese South Korea students illegal workers immigration Incheon
 
Read more
Two Vietnamese sailors confirmed dead in South Korea boat sinking

Two Vietnamese sailors confirmed dead in South Korea boat sinking

Vietnam strides forward in human development index growth

Vietnam strides forward in human development index growth

Mekong Delta paddy fields to grow higher-value crops, animals: PM

Mekong Delta paddy fields to grow higher-value crops, animals: PM

Vietnam streams ahead of neighbors in mobile video experience: report

Vietnam streams ahead of neighbors in mobile video experience: report

Mekong Delta set to grapple with devastating water shortage

Mekong Delta set to grapple with devastating water shortage

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

 
go to top