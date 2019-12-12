164 Vietnamese students disappear in South Korea, illegal employment suspected

Students in a classroom at the Incheon National University, South Korea. Photo courtesy of the Incheon National University.

The students are enrolled at Incheon National University’s Korean language school that, according to Korea Times, confirmed their more than two-week absence. They are among 1,900 Vietnamese on a one-year Korean language training course, which commenced four months prior.

South Korean police suspected that they ran away for illegal employment, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday.

They are cooperating with the South Korean Immigration Department and the Justice and Education ministries to investigate the incident.

Vietnamese students are the fastest growing group attending South Korean universities, second only to China in enrollment numbers, according to the National Institute for International Education figures under South Korea's Ministry of Education.

Over 37,000 Vietnamese learners are studying in South Korea, up 10,000 from last year, official data shows.