15 foreign students, 2 Vietnamese injured in central Vietnam traffic mishap

By Vo Thanh   May 12, 2019 | 12:07 am GMT+7
The bus crashes into the mountain cliff. Photo by VnExpress.

Seventeen people were injured as a bus crashed into a cliff in Thua Thien-Hue Province Saturday afternoon.

One Korean, 14 Singaporeans and two Vietnamese were rushed to the Hue Central Hospital.

Pham Nhu Hiep, director of the hospital, said one had suffered a spinal cord injury, one had a dislocated groin, one had a broken leg and another a radius fracture. The remaining patients had flesh wounds and were undergoing CT, X-Ray and ultrasound procedures for diagnosis.

The patients are in stable condition, doctors said.

The injured students were part of a group of 30 traveling in two buses to the Bach Ma National Park in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. The two Vietnamese injured were the driver and tour guide.

The 24-seat bus crashed about one kilometer away from the national park's entrance as it headed downhill, at around 3 p.m. The front portion of the bus was badly crushed.

