15 foreign students, 2 Vietnamese injured in central Vietnam traffic mishap

The bus crashes into the mountain cliff. Photo by VnExpress.

One Korean, 14 Singaporeans and two Vietnamese were rushed to the Hue Central Hospital.

Pham Nhu Hiep, director of the hospital, said one had suffered a spinal cord injury, one had a dislocated groin, one had a broken leg and another a radius fracture. The remaining patients had flesh wounds and were undergoing CT, X-Ray and ultrasound procedures for diagnosis.

The patients are in stable condition, doctors said.

The injured students were part of a group of 30 traveling in two buses to the Bach Ma National Park in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. The two Vietnamese injured were the driver and tour guide.

The 24-seat bus crashed about one kilometer away from the national park's entrance as it headed downhill, at around 3 p.m. The front portion of the bus was badly crushed.