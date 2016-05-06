VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

14-year-old girl slaps classmate 50 times in shocking school bullying incident

By Phuong Hoa   May 6, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

A video of a schoolgirl bullying a classmate while being cheered on by other students has gone viral on social networks.

The schoolgirl slapped her classmate 50 times in the face in their classroom until her nose was bleeding and her face swelled up.

14-year-old-girl-slaps-classmate-50-times-ed

Photos cut from the clip

None of the other students stepped in to stop the attack, and some even encouraged the girl, named Phuc, to hit her victim more.

The student who posted the clip said that Phuc often bullied classmates but none of them dared to stand up to her.

Ngo Ngoc Toan, head of the district’s education department, confirmed the incident, saying the two girls had been arguing online.

“We have asked the school to investigate the bulling and punish Phuc as well as her classmates who did not intervene,” Toan said.

Tags: bulling 14 years old girl slap 50 times
 
Read more
From rail to air: new bus route links Hanoi transport hubs

From rail to air: new bus route links Hanoi transport hubs

Passengers flee cruise ship inferno in Ha Long Bay

Passengers flee cruise ship inferno in Ha Long Bay

Facebook loses first round in suit over storing biometric data

Facebook loses first round in suit over storing biometric data

Airport guard fined $450 for punching Chinese passenger

Airport guard fined $450 for punching Chinese passenger

Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Saigoneers struggle to survive in burning heat

Saigoneers struggle to survive in burning heat

Vietnamese firm proposes ambitious $1.1bln plan for Red River power plants, man-made waterway

Vietnamese firm proposes ambitious $1.1bln plan for Red River power plants, man-made waterway

 
go to top