14-year-old girl slaps classmate 50 times in shocking school bullying incident

The schoolgirl slapped her classmate 50 times in the face in their classroom until her nose was bleeding and her face swelled up.

Photos cut from the clip

None of the other students stepped in to stop the attack, and some even encouraged the girl, named Phuc, to hit her victim more.

The student who posted the clip said that Phuc often bullied classmates but none of them dared to stand up to her.

Ngo Ngoc Toan, head of the district’s education department, confirmed the incident, saying the two girls had been arguing online.

“We have asked the school to investigate the bulling and punish Phuc as well as her classmates who did not intervene,” Toan said.