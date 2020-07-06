14 Bangladesh repatriates are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 cases

Vietnamese citizens to be repatriated from Bangladesh, July 3, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The patients, who had been quarantined upon arrival in Bim Son Town, Thanh Hoa Province, are aged between 26 and 56. Among them, three hail from Ho Chi Minh City, two from Hanoi, two from Thanh Hoa, and the rest from the provinces of Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Quang Tri, Binh Dinh, Gia Lai, Ben Tre and Hau Giang, the Health Ministry stated Monday evening.

The Vietjet flight VJ5967 carrying 200 passengers repatriated from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives had landed Friday at the Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh. Further details were not available immediately.

Tests conducted by the Center for Disease Control in Thanh Hoa found 14 who had returned from Bangladesh infected with the novel coronavirus, and the results were confirmed Monday by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

They patients are currently being treated at Hanoi's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The remaining 15 active patients, who are in stable health, are being treated at six different medical facilities. Of these, three have tested negative once, and three others have tested negative twice.

There were more than 12,000 people in quarantine as of Monday evening – 120 in hospitals, more than 11,000 people in centralized quarantine facilities and the rest being isolated at home or other designated accommodation.

As of Monday, Vietnam’s total Covid-19 tally stood at 369, of whom 340 have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The country has gone 81 days without community transmission of the novel coronavirus.