13th patient confirmed nCoV positive in Vietnam

The woman, from Binh Xuyen district of Vinh Phuc province, was among a group of eight employees of Japan-based Nihon Plast Company Limited sent for work training in Wuhan City in Hubei Province two months ago.

Unlike the other patients, this woman has shown no symptoms of the disease such as fever, cough, but has regardless been isolated at a medical facility. On Monday, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology decided to have her tested for nCoV even though the patient was asymptomatic.

Currently the patient is isolated at Tam Dao District Health Center, is in healthy condition, and has still not shown signs of fever or coughing.

The Ministry of Health recommends that local authorities closely monitor cases of those that has been in close contact with people infected with nCoV.

The groups of employees returned to Vietnam on a Southern China Airlines flight (CZ8315) on January 17. They were picked up by the company car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport and attended a company meeting in Thien Ke Commune, Binh Son District, Vinh Phuc Province, about 18 km from the airport.

Five of them were later confirmed to be infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Only a day ago, Vietnam declared its 11th and 12th confirmed nCoV patients, the 49-year-old mother and 16-year-old sister of one of the above workers who returned from Wuhan.

Vietnam had officially declared the 2019-nCoV an epidemic last Saturday. The other 10 infected cases include a cousin of one of the workers from Wuhan, a Vietnamese-American visitor who transited in Wuhan, a Chinese man from Wuhan and his son who met him in Vietnam, and a hotel receptionist who served the father and son in Nha Trang.

Three of the ten have been discharged from the hospital: the Nha Trang hotel employee, the Chinese son, and one of the workers who returned from Wuhan.

The global death toll from the epidemic has reached 638, with 636 dying in mainland China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.