VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

$129,000 cash seized at Hanoi airport from Moscow passenger

By Minh Minh   November 23, 2019 | 07:03 am GMT+7
$129,000 cash seized at Hanoi airport from Moscow passenger
Packs of $129,000 in cash are seized at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, November 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of Noi Bai Customs.

Customs officers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi seized almost $129,000 from a Vietnamese national flying in from Moscow on Friday morning.

The passenger is a Hanoi native who had divided the cash into 14 parts and hid them in his hand luggage, jacket and checked-in baggage.

The cash was covered in silver paper.

People bringing more than $5,000 into or out of Vietnam have to declare it to customs. Failure to do so is a crime that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam smuggling Noi Bai airport Vietnam customs cash smuggling
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top