$129,000 cash seized at Hanoi airport from Moscow passenger
By Minh Minh
November 23, 2019 | 07:03 am GMT+7
Packs of $129,000 in cash are seized at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, November 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of Noi Bai Customs.
Customs officers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi seized almost $129,000 from a Vietnamese national flying in from Moscow on Friday morning.
The passenger is a Hanoi native who had divided the cash into 14 parts and hid them in his hand luggage, jacket and checked-in baggage.
The cash was covered in silver paper.
People bringing more than $5,000 into or out of Vietnam have to declare it to customs. Failure to do so is a crime that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.