$129,000 cash seized at Hanoi airport from Moscow passenger

Packs of $129,000 in cash are seized at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, November 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of Noi Bai Customs.

The passenger is a Hanoi native who had divided the cash into 14 parts and hid them in his hand luggage, jacket and checked-in baggage.

The cash was covered in silver paper.

People bringing more than $5,000 into or out of Vietnam have to declare it to customs. Failure to do so is a crime that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.