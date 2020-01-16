VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

12 sentenced to jail for trafficking endangered pangolins

By Duc Hung   January 16, 2020 | 07:01 pm GMT+7
12 sentenced to jail for trafficking endangered pangolins
The pangolins are found by the police in Ha Tinh Province. Photo by VnExpress.

A Ha Tinh Province court on Wednesday sentenced 12 people to two to eight years for trading pangolins.

Nguyen Thi Huong bought 215 Javan pangolins from a Laotian woman in January last year, hired 11 people to transport them in trucks to her house, held them captive and sold them, according to the Huong Son District People’s Court in the central province.

Besides the jail sentences, five people were also fined a total of VND300 million ($12,950).

Trafficking of pangolins is not uncommon in Vietnam, where they are legally protected and classified as endangered.

They are sought after in the country and its neighbors for their meat and the alleged medicinal properties of their scales.

Related News:

Wildlife trade

Three jailed for trafficking tiger carcasses from Laos

Three jailed for trafficking tiger carcasses from Laos

Endangered pangolins saved from traffickers in north central Vietnam

Endangered pangolins saved from traffickers in north central Vietnam

Man jailed for storing meat, eggs of endangered turtle

Man jailed for storing meat, eggs of endangered turtle

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese pangolin wildlife trade wildlife trafficking conservation endangered Ha Tinh
 
Read more
Police hunt drug trafficker who escaped into border forest

Police hunt drug trafficker who escaped into border forest

Chinese quarantined in Da Nang suffers normal viral flu

Chinese quarantined in Da Nang suffers normal viral flu

Hanoi water park where two children drowned razed

Hanoi water park where two children drowned razed

Childhood memories trigger a straw revolution

Childhood memories trigger a straw revolution

World Bank routes $10.5 mln aid for HCMC public transportation

World Bank routes $10.5 mln aid for HCMC public transportation

Three jailed for trafficking tiger carcasses from Laos

Three jailed for trafficking tiger carcasses from Laos

Vietnam eyes commercial 5G launch this year

Vietnam eyes commercial 5G launch this year

Two Chinese quarantined in Da Nang amid pneumonia fears

Two Chinese quarantined in Da Nang amid pneumonia fears

 
go to top