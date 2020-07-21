12 more Russia returnees test positive for Covid-19

Doctors inside a lab to test samples for Covid-19 infection in central Vietnam, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

The latest cases are two women and ten men aged between 24 and 53, quarantined upon arrival.

They were brought back home via a repatriation flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province on July 17.

After entering Vietnam, four of them were sent to quarantine in Nam Dinh Province and eight in Ninh Binh Province, both in the north. Four people in Ninh Binh tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and the other eight on Monday.

The four-patients group are now treated at Nam Dinh General Hospital while the remaining eight receive treatment at a general clinic in Hoa Lu District of Ninh Binh.

For now, Vietnam has recorded 396 Covid-19 cases, 36 of them active patients after 360 have recovered.

By Tuesday, the nation has passed 96 days without reporting a single case of Covid-19 infection caused by community transmission and there’s still no Covid-19 deaths.

Worldwide, more than 612,400 have died of the disease.