12 more Russia returnees test positive for Covid-19

By Le Nga   July 21, 2020 | 06:58 am GMT+7
Doctors inside a lab to test samples for Covid-19 infection in central Vietnam, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Vietnam confirmed another 12 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, with all patients Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Russia, raising its tally to 396.

The latest cases are two women and ten men aged between 24 and 53, quarantined upon arrival.

They were brought back home via a repatriation flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province on July 17.

After entering Vietnam, four of them were sent to quarantine in Nam Dinh Province and eight in Ninh Binh Province, both in the north. Four people in Ninh Binh tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and the other eight on Monday.

The four-patients group are now treated at Nam Dinh General Hospital while the remaining eight receive treatment at a general clinic in Hoa Lu District of Ninh Binh.

For now, Vietnam has recorded 396 Covid-19 cases, 36 of them active patients after 360 have recovered.

By Tuesday, the nation has passed 96 days without reporting a single case of Covid-19 infection caused by community transmission and there’s still no Covid-19 deaths.

Worldwide, more than 612,400 have died of the disease.

Tags:

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

Vietnam Covid-19 treatment

 

Read more

