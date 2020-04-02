11-year-old boy discharged after recovering from Covid-19

The medical center of Thanh Mien District, Hai Duong Province which discharged an 11-year-old boy recovering from Covid-19 April 1, 2020. Photo from Thanh Mien District's portal.

Designated as "Patient 73," he had tested negative for the new coronavirus thrice since March 24.

Following the government’s demand of national distancing applied from April 1 to 15, doctor and nurses did not organize an event to celebrate his discharge as Vietnam has done so far for all Covid-19 patients.

The boy will be put under medical monitoring at his home in Tieu Son Village, Thanh Giang Commune of Thanh Mien District in Hai Duong.

He landed March 9 in Hanoi on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London. He went to his home and was quarantined at Thanh Mien medical center. Test results revealed later that he was Covid-19 positive on March 18.

Truong Mau Nghien, director of Thanh Mien District’s medical center, said: "The district only treats one Covid-19 patient, who is this boy, and this success is the effort of all staff."

Doctors have been focused on symptomatic treatment and boosting the immune system for the boy, and all staff have been treating him like a family member and encouraging him during the treatment process, he said.

This boy is one of the seven child patients with Covid-19 in Vietnam, with the youngest being a three-month-old baby girl who was released from hospital in February.

The other five are all active patients. They are a two-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy that got the disease from their grandmother, "Patient 34," who was found infected after returning from a trip in the U.S.

The remaining three are a nine-year-old girl, and two 10-year-old boys. They all returned from abroad and tested positive after a period of quarantining.

By Thursday, Vietnam has recorded 222 infections. The latest discharge raise the number of Covid-19 patients released from hospitals in Vietnam to 64.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 47,000 people as it spread to 203 countries and territories.