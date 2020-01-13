101 hospitalized during school trip with food poisoning

A boy is treated with food poisoning at the Children's Hospital No.1, Ho Chi Minh City, January 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Le Phuong.

After picked up at 5:30 a.m., students of Chu Van An Secondary School, upon traveling to Dam Sen amusement park in HCMC, received a box of chicken sticky rice provided by the hosting travel agency.

At around 9:30 a.m., 71 students started to experience nausea, and were immediately sent to the emergency room at HCMC’s Children’s Hospital 1.

At noon, another 30 cases, including both students and teachers, were sent to HCMC’s District 11 Hospital, with similar symptoms.

In the late afternoon, 22 cases at District 11’s Hospital were released home, while the rest, including one teacher, remained.

HCMC’s health department has collected the food sample to determine the cause of the accident.

Food poisoning occurs frequently in Vietnam, especially after meals at school and factory canteens.

There were 84 cases of food poisoning recorded in 2018, affecting 3,174 people and killing 11. In 2019, 63 cases were recorded, affecting 1,723 people and causing nine deaths.