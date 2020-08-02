100-year-old woman among 30 new Covid-19 cases in Vietnam

A woman has her sample taken for Covid-19 test in Da Nang, August 1, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Le Bao.

Among the new cases, numbered 591 to 620, 16 are in Da Nang, nine in the neighboring Quang Nam Province, two in the Central Highlands' Dak Lak Province, and one each in the southern province of Dong Nai, the south-central Khanh Hoa and northern Ha Nam. The case in Khanh Hoa, number 603, is a 21-year-old male student repatriated from the U.S. on July 30 and quarantined upon arrival.

"Patient 591" is a 63-year-old woman in Quang Nam's Duy Xuyen District. She had close contact with another Covid-19 patient in Da Nang on July 19 and 20.

"Patient 592" is a 100-year-old woman, also from Duy Xuyen. She was admitted to the Binh An Hospital in the central province on July 22, and treated in the same department as another Covid-19 patient.

"Patient 593" is a 75-year-old man in Quang Nam's Hoi An. He went to the Da Nang Hospital last month to see his wife who was being treated there.

"Patient 594" is a 68-year-old woman, also from Hoi An, who visited her daughter at the Da Nang Hospital on July 14 and 20.

"Patient 595" is a 50-year-old woman from Dong Nai who visited the Da Nang Hospital on July 19 to see her father, and made contact with a Covid-19 patient who was also taking care of her father there.

"Patient 596" is a 23-year-old woman from Quang Nam's Thang Binh District. She is an employee of a private clinic who went to the Hospital C of Da Nang on July 14-17 and July 19 to take care of a patient, later diagnosed with Covid-19.

"Patient 597" is a 39-year-old man, also from Thang Binh, who has had both parents diagnosed with Covid-19.

"Patient 598" is an 8-year-old daughter of "Patient 597."

"Patient 599," a 9-year-old girl and "Patient 600," a 7-year-old girl are daughters of a Covid-19 patient who is the sister of "Patient 597."

"Patient 601" is a 41-year-old woman and "Patient 602" her 14-year-old nephew, both living in Dak Lak. They went to Da Nang last month and attended a wedding attended by the Da Nang man who was confirmed Saturday last week as Vietnam's first case of community transmission in 100 days.

The patients numbered 604 to 619 were recorded at several hospitals and medical centers in Da Nang.

"Patient 620" is a 44-year-old woman from Ha Nam who worked in an eatery near the Da Nang Hospital from July 17 to 25.

Since the disease resurfaced among the community last week, Da Nang has recorded 120 cases, becoming the pandemic’s latest epicenter in Vietnam. Quang Nam has reported 35 cases, HCMC eight, Dak Lak three, Hanoi and Quang Ngai two each, and Thai Binh, Ha Nam and Dong Nai, one each.

Sunday saw 34 new infections and two deaths of women in their eighties with several underlying conditions. Of Vietnam's 620 cases recorded so far, 373 have recovered and five have died. Over 94,000 people are in quarantine.