100-kilo Vietnam War bomb unearthed in southern province

The bomb found in sourthern province of Binh Duong was marked with 'Danger' sign. Photo by Nguyet Trieu

A bomb weighing 100 kilograms (220 lbs) was unearthed by construction workers in the southern province of Binh Duong on Friday morning.

Nguyen Duc Chinh, a 40-year-old excavator driver, found the bomb buried about two meters deep as he was working on the foundations for a new house in the Vietnam-Singapore residential area in Thuan An Commune. The bomb was 60 centimeters long and weighed about 100kg.

At noon, military officers from Thuan An Military Command arrived and safely removed the bomb.

Authorities said the bomb, left over from the Vietnam War, could still detonate at any time and cause serious damage.