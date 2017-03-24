VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

100-kilo Vietnam War bomb unearthed in southern province

By Nguyet Trieu   March 24, 2017 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
100-kilo Vietnam War bomb unearthed in southern province
The bomb found in sourthern province of Binh Duong was marked with 'Danger' sign. Photo by Nguyet Trieu

Authorities said the bomb could still detonate at any time and cause serious damage.

A bomb weighing 100 kilograms (220 lbs) was unearthed by construction workers in the southern province of Binh Duong on Friday morning.

Nguyen Duc Chinh, a 40-year-old excavator driver, found the bomb buried about two meters deep as he was working on the foundations for a new house in the Vietnam-Singapore residential area in Thuan An Commune.  The bomb was 60 centimeters long and weighed about 100kg.

At noon, military officers from Thuan An Military Command arrived and safely removed the bomb.

Authorities said the bomb, left over from the Vietnam War, could still detonate at any time and cause serious damage.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam War bomb Binh Duong
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top