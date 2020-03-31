10-year-old boy latest coronavirus patient in Vietnam

A doctor sets up medical equipment at a field hospital for treating Covid-19 patient in HCMC, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

The 10-year-old lives in Cat Lai Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City.

He traveled from Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, to Turkey on flight TK1770 of Turkish Airlines, seat 20B, on March 14.

The next day, he flew from Istanbul City of Turkey to HCMC on flight TK162, seat 16K. This is the same flight that had carried "Patient 83," a 50-year-old American woman who lives in Saigon's Binh Thanh District.

When entering Vietnam, the boy had no symptoms of the Covid-19 disease and was sent to a quarantine camp in HCMC’s District 12.

He tested negative on March 18. During the time in quarantine, he did not run any fever but a person who was quarantined in the same room with him said he had some sneezes.

On March 27, his samples were tested again and the result was positive.

The boy is now undergoing treatment at a field hospital in Can Gio District. He is now among the three youngest active Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, besides a nine-year-old Vietnamese girl being treated in Dong Thap in southern Vietnam and a 10-year-old boy in the north central Thanh Hoa Province.

With this one fresh case, the nation has confirmed 204 infections as of Tuesday morning. Of these 55 have recovered and been discharged.

HCMC alone has recorded 46, of whom 10 have been discharged from hospitals.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

There has been at least 13 cases linked to the Buddha Bar in HCMC's expat precint in District 2's Thao Dien Ward, and 33 cases linked to the Bach Mai Hospital and Truong Sinh Company. The hospital, one of Vietnam's largest has been locked down since Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Mondy agreed with a Health Ministry proposal to declare the country's Covid-19 outbreak 'a national epidemic' and asked everyone to stay wherever they are for at least 15 days.

The government decided on Sunday to suspend all international passenger flights to Vietnam and limit flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other localities in the coming two weeks.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affecting 200 countries and territories, killing more than 37,700 people.