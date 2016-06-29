VnExpress International
10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam

By Phuc Hung   June 29, 2016 | 02:52 pm GMT+7

A young boy in the southern province of Ca Mau used his teeth to bite through a rope after being kidnapped by an ex-convict who was demanding a ransom of VND500 million ($22,100).

Vu Van Nguyen, 10, escaped from kidnapper Duong Van Toan, 21, and sought help from nearby locals when Toan was away.

According to Ca Mau police, one month after being released from prison, Toan visited a friend in Thoi Binh District on June 19 where he saw some children playing. He kidnapped Nguyen and drove the boy to a remote rice field in Dam Doi District, about 40km from the boy’s home, where he tied him to a tree.

Kidnapper Duong Van Toan. Photo by VnExpress/Phuc Hung

That night, Toan phoned the boy’s family and asked for a ransom of VND500 million ($22,100) to be paid into his bank account. “I beat him and forced him to ask his father to pay the ransom,” Toan told police.

While waiting for the money, Toan went to visit a friend, giving the young boy the chance to free himself.

“When Nguyen’s father called and asked Toan to let him meet his son, Toan still thought the boy was tied to the tree and returned to the rice field, where he was arrested,” the police said.

