10 officials disciplined over corruption in 10 years

By Ba Do, Van Pham   July 13, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7

Meanwhile, losses to corruption totalled $2.6 billion. 

Only 10 officials have been disciplined over graft, and just a tenth of losses suffered from corruption have been recovered over the last 10 years in Vietnam’s anti-corruption fight, said Phan Van Sau, Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate, at a conference held today.

From 2006 to 2015, 879 Vietnamese state officials voluntarily turned over VND3.3 billion ($150,000) in ill-gotten funds and only 10 people were disciplined, said Sau.

Over the last ten years, Vietnam reportedly prosecuted 2,500 corruption cases with 5,447 defendants.

Only 17 out of 4,800 verified asset declarations were found to be false during that period, while nearly one million declarations had been submitted as of May 2015, according to data from the Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs. 

Losses to corruption totaled VND59.7 trillion ($2.6 billion) and 400 hectares of land, but Vietnam has recovered just VND4.67 trillion ($210 million) and 219 hectares of land.

With 31 points, Vietnam ranked 112th among the 168 countries and territories on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2015 compiled by Transparency International. The average is 43 points and any country or territory unable to make the 50 mark is deemed to have serious corruption problems by the organization.

