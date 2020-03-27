10 more Covid-19 cases take Vietnam tally to 163

Healthcare workers in protective gear check the temperature of everyone who enters the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Of the 10 patients, three had close contacts with an infected person at Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City, and three others are related to "Patient 133", a 66-year-old woman from northern Lai Chau Province who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after staying for three weeks for treating a heart condition at the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.

Three having close contacts with an infected person at Buddha Bar include:

"Patient 157" is a 31-year-old British woman who resides in District 4, HCMC. She had contact with a Covid-19 patient at the Buddha Bar. She has showed no symptoms and is being monitored at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC.

"Patient 158" and "Patient 159" are Brazilian men aged 45 and 33. They live in District 2, HCMC. Both of them had contact with the Covid-19 patient at the Buddha Bar on March 14. They have showed no symptoms and are being treated at HCMC’s Tropical Disease Hospital.

Three cases related to "Patient 133" include:

"Patient 161" is an 88-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Van Lam District, northern Hung Yen Province. On March 17, she had a headache and fell into a coma. She was rushed to the province's Pho Noi Hospital where she was diagnosed with internal brain hemorrhage.

She was then moved to Bach Mai Hospital, where she was treated in the same room with "Patient 133" from March 17-22.

After nine days of treatment, her condition got better. On March 24, the Bach Mai Hospital took her samples and they tested positive a day later. The patient is now being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

"Patient 162" is a 63-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Hanoi's Long Bien District. She is the daughter-in-law of "Patient 161". Her health is stable and she is asymptomatic despite her samples testing positive. She is also being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 163", a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman, is a granddaughter of "Patient 161" who lives in Hanoi’s Long Bien District. She was a caretaker for her grandmother at the Bach Mai Hospital. She is being treated at Hanoi's Duc Giang Hospital. She is in good health and has shown no symptoms so far.

The remaining four patients are:

"Patient 154" is a 23-year-old Vietnamese woman who resides in northern Ha Long Town. A student in the U.K., she flew back to Vietnam, landing March 22 at the Can Tho Airport on Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN50, seat 12C, with "Patient 145" as a co-passenger.

On arrival, she reported having fever, cough, breathing difficulties and nausea. She was quarantined first at Can Tho’s Military School. On March 24, she had developed a fever again and was transferred to the Can Tho’s Lung Disease Hospital for further treatment.

"Patient 155" is a 21-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Hung Yen Province’s An Thi Town. She is student at the Huddersfield University in the U.K. On March 22, she also landed in Can Tho on Vietnam Airlines flight VN50, seat 2K.

She showed no symptoms and was quarantined at Bac Lieu Province’s Military School. Once her samples tested positive, she was transferred to the Bac Lieu General Hospital for monitoring, along with her roommate in the quarantine zone.

"Patient 156" is a 21-year-old Vietnamese man studying in the U.K. He resides in Ward 7, southern Tra Vinh Town. He landed March 23 in Can Tho on Vietnam Airlines flight VN50, seat 23G.

He showed no symptoms on arrival and was quarantined at the Bac Lieu Military School. After testing Covid-19 positive, he and one roommate at the quarantine zone were taken to the provincial General Hospital for monitoring.

"Patient 160" is a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Loc Phat Ward, Bao Loc Town, Central Higlands Lam Dong Province. On March 20, she developed a cough and had some throat pain, but no fever.

A month earlier, she’d been in Madrid, Spain and had contact with her sister who was infected with the Covid-19 virus. She flew from Madrid to Moscow Aeroflot flight SU2605 and from Moscow to HCMC on Aeroflot flight SU292. She was taken to the HCMC's Can Gio Hospital for treatment.

Hanoi is currently the city with most Covid-19 cases in Vietnam with 55, followed by HCMC with 44.

Also Friday, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Da Nang Hospital after testing negative three times in succession. Vietnam has so far discharged 20 of its 163 Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 199 countries and territories so far, claiming over 24,000 lives.