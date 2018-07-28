VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

10,000 Vietnamese caregivers heading for Japan

By Dang Khoa   July 28, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
10,000 Vietnamese caregivers heading for Japan
The training is part of a program aimed to enhance nursing care and social welfare to aging Asian societies. Photo by VnExpress/Duong Ngoc

Over the next two years, Vietnam will send 10,000 caregivers to Japan, where demand remains very high.

According to Nikkei Asia Review, Vietnam and Japan will sign the memorandum of understanding on this deal this year.

Japan will provide financial assistance for language training for the first 3,000 Vietnamese trainees this year, and the rest by 2020.

The program will allow workers with conversational Japanese skills to get a five-year residency.

The Japanese government is also planning a new program that offers an additional residency of five years for those who complete their technical training in nursing and social welfare. The training is part of the “Asia Health and Human Well-being Initiative” program in which trainees will able to acquire knowledge of providing nursing care and social welfare to aging Asian societies. These caregivers will receive the same remuneration as their Japanese peers, it has been reported.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has said that with the manpower from Vietnam, the sector will still face a shortage of 30,000 staff. The ministry projects that the nation will need an additional 790,000 caregivers in 2035.

Japan has also offered similar proposals to Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos.

Japan's shrinking and aging population is causing severe labor shortages in the world’s third largest economy.

From 2008 to 2017, Japan had welcomed 3,500 foreign caregivers into the nation via the economic partnership agreement, Nikkei reported.

Since 2014, Vietnam has been sending trainee nurses and caregivers to Japan under an agreement between the two countries. It is estimated that about 470 Vietnamese medical staff members were working in Japan as of February 2017.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Japan vocational training nurses caregivers aging societies
 
Read more
Party punishes top Vietnam Air Force officials for land use violations

Party punishes top Vietnam Air Force officials for land use violations

Central Vietnam trembles as twin earthquakes rock hydropower dam area

Central Vietnam trembles as twin earthquakes rock hydropower dam area

Lives thrown into disarray, Lao citizens struggle to cope

Lives thrown into disarray, Lao citizens struggle to cope

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

7 top Public Security officials face disciplinary action in Vietnam

7 top Public Security officials face disciplinary action in Vietnam

Vietnam’s tallest Landmark opens for business

Vietnam’s tallest Landmark opens for business

Vietnam launches criminal probe into national exam fraud in second province

Vietnam launches criminal probe into national exam fraud in second province

 
go to top