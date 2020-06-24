VnExpress International
1-year-old repatriate from Russia recovers from Covid-19

By Le Nga   June 24, 2020 | 10:29 am GMT+7
A medical worker holds samples taken for Covid-19 tests in HCMC, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A boy who was found to have Covid-19 on arriving from Russia last month has recovered, bringing down Vietnam’s active cases to 20.

The Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday the one-year-old boy was Covid-19-free.

The toddler had arrived at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 13 by a special Vietnam Airlines flight, and quarantined in Hai Duong Province.

He was admitted to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hai Duong on May 28 after testing positive for the coronavirus thrice.

He is in stable condition now but will remain at the hospital for monitoring for another 14 days.

Vietnam has so far had 349 Covid-19 cases, with 329 patients recovering and the remaining 20 getting treatment in hospital. It has gone 69 days without community transmission.

The most critical patient, a British pilot, has made great progress, and doctors are preparing to discharge him from Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital, where he has been treated for other serious health issues after recovering from Covid-19 more than a month ago.

The pandemic has affected over 210 countries and territories, with almost 480,000 deaths reported.

