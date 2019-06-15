VnExpress International
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long An border guard station

By Huu Loc   June 15, 2019 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
Roads leading to Binh Hiep Border Guard Station in Long An Province, southern Vietnam, have been blocked. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Loc

A second lieutenant of a border guard station in Long An Province shot three colleagues and killed himself on Saturday evening.

Ta Quang Dat, chief of staff of Binh Hiep Border Guard Station, shot at least three people in the station, said Chairman of Kien Tuong Town People's Committee Nguyen Van Vu.

One of the three victims, senior lieutenant Vu Hao Hiep, vice chief of the station, died at the provincial hospital while the other two are injured and under treatment.

After hours of entrenching in the station with an AK riffle, Dat killed himself. 

"The scene is very chaotic. The provincial government has called for residents evacuation," Vu said.

All roads leading to the site have been cordoned off. People living near the station have been evacuated.

One of the three victims, Tran Minh Triet, was shot in the leg.

All roads leading to the station have been cordoned off.

Tags: Vietnam Long An Province gun shot border guard station
 
