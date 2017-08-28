1,000 workers flee blaze at Nike, Adidas shoe factory in Saigon

Around 1,000 workers fled a Taiwanese footwear factory on the outskirts of Saigon on Monday morning after flames and black smoke engulfed its canteen.

The fire broke out at around 7:45 a.m. on the fifth floor of a Pouyuen Vietnam factory in Binh Tan District.

Firefighters try to put out the blaze at the factory. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within an hour and are investigating its cause while assessing the damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Pouyuen Vietnam, which employs 8,000 workers, makes footwear for brands including Nike, Adidas, Lacoste, Converse and Reebok.

Two continuous fires four years ago also destroyed 4,000 square meters (43,500 square feet) of its warehouse.