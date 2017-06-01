VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

1,000 trees to come down as Hanoi axes green space for road expansion

By Ba Do   June 1, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Trees that have taken decades to grow will be sacrificed as urbanization once again takes priority over the environment.

1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion

To widen a 5.5-km (3.7-mile) section of Pham Van Dong Street stretching from Mai Dich Overpass in Cau Giay District to Thang Long Bridge in Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi will axe 1,000 trees before October.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-1

Authorities will also remove 158 trees for replanting and trim 142 others for the expansion project, which will cost VND3.1 trillion ($136.5 million) in total.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-2

Some of the trees to be cut down have diameters of up to 1.2 meters.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-3

Many trees have been there for decades.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-4

The plan to cut down the trees has been met with mixed opinions from experts and locals.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-5

Nguyen Thanh Hung, a xe om (motorbike taxi) driver on Pham Van Dong Street, said it takes decades for the trees to grow so big, so he hopes they can be used as a central reservation, rather than being cut down.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-6

Work has almost been completed to clear the site on Pham Van Dong Street to expand it from 56 meters to 93 meters, allowing vehicles to travel along six lanes.
1-000-trees-to-come-down-as-hanoi-axes-green-space-for-road-expansion-7

Hanoi had to clear 39 hectares (96 acres) of land for the project and spend VND1.82 trillion on compensation for residents and businesses.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi tree urbanization
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top