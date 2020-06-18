Working with world experts gives students an edge at British International School Hanoi

The British International School Hanoi (BIS Hanoi), one of the leading international schools in Hanoi, is well known for its balanced academic framework, combining the National Curriculum of England with the prestigious IB Diploma Programme.
For the youngest learners, the school offers a child-centered, play-based preschool curriculum that uses teaching and learning materials from the British Early Years foundation stage framework.
Students at a Primary class.
For its Primary classes, the school uses the combination of the National Curriculum of England and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC); and at the Secondary level, students are readied for both the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).
These globally respected curricula provide a broad range of subjects and age-appropriate activities at every level, helping children grow their academic and personal skill sets.
Since August 2016, BIS has been one of the few schools in Hanoi authorized to offer the IB Diploma Programme.
"Successful completion of this course ensures students are well-prepared and suitably qualified to secure placement into the most competitive universities, anywhere in the world," said Tim Webb, Head of Secondary at BIS Hanoi.
Focus on the "after"
BIS Hanoi’s Class of 2019 at their Graduation Ceremony.
The school focuses on preparing students both academically and in terms of life skills, deeming them key factors in post-school success, beginning with "remarkable" university acceptances.
For the fifth year running, BIS students' results have exceeded the UK average for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSEs) with a 92.4 percent pass rate compared to the UK average of 70 percent; 46.5 percent of them achieving A*/A levels.
In the 2018 - 2019 academic year, BIS Hanoi’s students achieved an IB average of 33.4 points (the maximum IB score is 45), up from 32.3 points last year and significantly ahead of the global average of approximately 29.6 points. Ninety-five percent were awarded the diploma, which is approximately 15 percent above the world average.
At the end of the last academic year, BIS Hanoi graduates received over 80 acceptances from prestigious educational institutions worldwide including Ivy League and Russell Group institutions.
Learning beyond the classroom
"After leaving the school, students will enter a very competitive world where they will need all their academic ability, strength of character and personal skills to be happy and successful. Therefore, schools need to think beyond traditional education to transform learning," said Web.
As part of Nord Anglia Education, BIS Hanoi has enriched its curricula through unique collaborations with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Juilliard School - a private performing arts conservatory in New York, and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
BIS students’ exposure to performing arts is enhanced with a repertoire of core music, dance and drama works encompassing a wide range of genres, styles and cultures designed and hand-selected by Juilliard. Juilliard curriculum specialists and artists frequently visit the school to bring excellence into the classroom and ignite love of the arts in the students.
Meanwhile, Nord Anglia Education has been working with MIT to introduce students to an innovative way of learning the STEAM subjects, encouraging creativity and experimentation, and teaching them how to apply their skills to real-world situations. Every spring term, Nord Anglia students visit MIT to immerse themselves in a culture of hands-on problem-solving, meet leading MIT scientists, and learning about new discoveries that will shape their future.
Ha Minh (left) & Sung Woo (right) were BIS Hanoi’s Student Ambassadors at the NAE-UNICEF Student Summit in New York.
As part of the Nord Anglia Education (NAE) collaboration with UNICEF, BIS students are challenged to participate in projects based upon the UNICEF Sustainable Development Goals. Each year, they are also invited by UNICEF to engage with and influence world leaders at regional and global summits with UNICEF and the United Nations.
"I would like to say that it was a great honor to visit New York as a Student Ambassador and represent my school at the NAE-UNICEF Summit. The summit helped me gain new experiences and skills from many different aspects. To me, the relationships I built at the summit with students from all over the world is the most valuable experience that I acquired," said Sung Woo, recalling his trip to the summit in 2019.
Truly international perspective
As a Nord Anglia Education school, BIS Hanoi is a part of a large family of 66 schools in 29 countries across the world. Their Global Campus connects 66,000 international students through outstanding online, in-school and worldwide experiences. Global Campus Online provides a virtual learning environment where students can create content, work with invited experts and debate with others.
BIS Hanoi’s students on a Global Campus expedition in Tanzania to build goat sheds and install solar lighting for poor families.
It also offers unique opportunities and experiences that nurture new skills while enabling children to travel, explore and develop a new perspective on the world.
Every year, BIS Hanoi’s students have the chance to go on expeditions to Tanzania to do community service and participate in a variety of summer programs including performing arts, leadership and sports training.
