Working with world experts gives students an edge at British International School Hanoi

The British International School Hanoi (BIS Hanoi), one of the leading international schools in Hanoi, is well known for its balanced academic framework, combining the National Curriculum of England with the prestigious IB Diploma Programme.

The British International School Hanoi (BIS Hanoi), one of the leading international schools in Hanoi, is well known for its balanced academic framework, combining the National Curriculum of England with the prestigious IB Diploma Programme.

For the youngest learners, the school offers a child-centered, play-based preschool curriculum that uses teaching and learning materials from the British Early Years foundation stage framework.

Students at a Primary class.

For its Primary classes, the school uses the combination of the National Curriculum of England and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC); and at the Secondary level, students are readied for both the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

These globally respected curricula provide a broad range of subjects and age-appropriate activities at every level, helping children grow their academic and personal skill sets.

Since August 2016, BIS has been one of the few schools in Hanoi authorized to offer the IB Diploma Programme.

"Successful completion of this course ensures students are well-prepared and suitably qualified to secure placement into the most competitive universities, anywhere in the world," said Tim Webb, Head of Secondary at BIS Hanoi.

Focus on the "after"

BIS Hanoi’s Class of 2019 at their Graduation Ceremony.