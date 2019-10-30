Saigon's old furniture market in business for 30+ year

At 124 Pham The Hien Street, there are around 20 stores selling houseware and furniture. Every day, the alley bustles with activity as purchasers, sellers, transporters and carpenters get busy striking deals, collecting and transporting various woodworks, and repairing them. "Many old tables and closets are broken, but I am okay with it, I pay just VND50,000 – 100,000 ($2.15-4.3) for them. Sometimes the items are almost useless, so the owners call me to collect them. In this industry, they sell the things they are bored of to people who are in need," said Tai, a dealer. "This used wooden marketplace was founded when I was a kid. At first, there were very some sellers, but it began getting crowded gradually," said Nguyen Van Cuong, who has more than ten years of experience working as a carpenter. He carries what appears to be several wooden planks on his head. Many shop owners say they have to proactively look for furniture from residential areas in southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai to be less dependent on other dealers.