Listening to the sound of silence in Hanoi

There are moments in the heart of the capital city when you can get far, far away from the madding crowd.

Any description of Hanoi as a serene city will most likely attract a derisive chuckle.

It is the last word one would associate with the crowded, noisy, vibrant capital city, home to nearly 10 million people as busy as ants and the bees.

But if you are up early, or late, as the case may be, you can experience a the city as peaceful as a pagoda on a remote mountain top.

Photographer Andy Ip Thien stumbled on this serenity when he strolled the streets in a recent winter night.



"It was interesting for me to see how the darkness could uncover a completely different layer of Hanoi's beauty ," the Ho Chi Minh City-based photographer told VnExpress International, over a cup of coffee in a Saigon café shortly after Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).

It was as if the daytime's "organized chaos" as many would like to characterize the city, dissolves, and the capital in its purest form emerges: a tranquil and ancient Hanoi he had always heard of but never encountered.

"In the golden evening light, you would start to notice old front doors and antique balconies that during the day would have been eclipsed by crowds and motorbikes and street vendor stalls," Thien said.

Even the few people he came across in the wee hours seemed different: they were calmer and more relaxed.