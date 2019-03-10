Indian billionaire couple hold epic wedding on Phu Quoc Island

The wedding was a prolonged affair with 11 events carrying as many themes and dress codes and costumes for guests who flew in from many parts of the world.

The most important rituals were held at a five-star hotel, in An Thoi Town, Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s biggest island, in southern Kien Giang Province.

On Saturday evening, an official marriage ceremony including a 60-minute prayer was held, following Indian traditional practices. Subsequently, a wedding banquet was served in a space lit with flickering candles and decorated with roses.

700 wedding guests, including many celebrities, were served with cuisine from different countries, Indian, European, Vietnamese and Japanese. Desserts included Kulfi (an Indian frozen dairy dessert) and Besan Ka Seera (an Indian sweet dish made with chickpeas flour).

The wedding also featured a wide range of recreational activities for the guests, including a running race, lantern making, painting of hats, music performances and theatric opera singing.

The event organizer said that around 225 people from 10 different countries had flown to Phu Quoc to serve the wedding. They included 30 people in charge of fashion, makeup, hairstyling and venue decorations.

Nearly 150 artists including musicians, DJs, singers, dancers and opera singers from Italy, the U.S., Thailand, the U.K., Switzerland, India and Vietnam took turns performing for the extravagant event.

Bride Kaabia Grewal and groom Rushang Shah are wellknown in the Indian upper class. Kaabia Grewal is a designer and co-founder of Outhouse, one of India’s leading bridge jewellery houses. Its products are worn by style icons and film stars in India like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra as well as global names like Sienna Miller and Tyra Banks.

Kaabie Grewal and her sister won the Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015 and have been featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list in 2016.

Groom Rushang Shah is an established name in Mumbai, with his company offering security services to leading businesspeople and politicians.