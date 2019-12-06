Hoang Thuy Linh scoops Best Asian Artist Vietnam title at MAMA 2019

Absent from the MAMA 2019 ceremony in Nagoya, Japan on December 4, Hoang Thuy Linh shared her feelings via video, praising her team, family, fans and award organizers.

Hoang Thuy Linh grasps her MAMA trophy. Photo by Facebook/Hoang Thuy Linh.

"I appreciate the MAMA award, though it’s far from my goal in music. I have worked hard this year and achieved success. I want people to enjoy and rate my songs," the Vietnamese singer explained.

The video additionally featured her hit "De Mi Noi Cho Ma Nghe" (Let Mi Tell You) from her latest album, "Hoang", influenced by Vietnamese folklore. The singer maintains The Best Asian Artist award is a motivation for her to work even harder in future.

The award pays tribute to artists from Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, China, and Indonesia. Many Vietnamese singers including My Tam, Thu Minh, Ho Quynh Huong, Dong Nhi, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Toc Tien and Huong Tram have received this award in the past.

MAMA 2019 also honored Vietnamese duo K-ICM and Jack as Best New Asian Artist Vietnam. They achieved fame with many songs combining Vietnamese traditional music and electronica.

As a major South Korean event, MAMA 2019 honors talented artists for their contribution to musical development, most awards going to K-pop stars.