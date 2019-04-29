Hanoi a huge holiday draw for Vietnamese tourists

Most entertainment sites in Hanoi were thronged by huge crowds.

The number of people from Hanoi and other provinces going to an entertainment destination in Hoai Duc District, 20 kilometers away from the center of Hanoi, for Vietnam's Reunification Day on April 30 increased three-fold over normal days.

Even large parking lots were crowded with cars and other vehicles.

People had to wait in long lines to buy tickets.

Thousands took the hot weather in stride without much ado.

Adults and children cool off in a swimming pool. Pools open to the public were packed, like this kiddie pool.

People get in line to enter a mirror house.

Toy trains transporting people within an entertainment site were crowded, too.

Ticket vendors at food courts had their hands full.

This year, Vietnam's Reunification Day, April 30, is a part of a 5-day holiday from last Saturday to Wednesday, which also includes Labor Day (May 1).