Coronavirus causes busy Vietnam-China border to go quiet

The bustle has died down for the moment at the checkpoint in Mong Cai town in Vietnam’s northern Quang Ninh Province. On February 6, 13 people crossed the border into Vietnam from China’s Dongxing town.
Vietnam’s authorities have kept their watchful eyes on all passengers at the border gate to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. At the checkpoints, there were only medical officers monitoring passengers.
Hong, 59, and her daughter from the northern city of Hai Phong are walking into Vietnam.
The woman fills a form before undergoing a medical examination. "Even if it means being quarantined for 14 days, I am willing," Hong said, adding that she yearns for her hometown after visiting her daughter and son-in-law in China.
Three southern women wait at the border gate on the afternoon of February 6. They traveled in China’s Guilin town for a month but spent most of the time indoors since transportation was restricted. They then traveled four hours by train to Fangchenggang City before taking a taxi to the border.
After filling in the medical declaration form and sanitizing their hands, the women have their temperatures checked by officials. All passengers need to undergo a medical examination before completing immigration procedures, and foreign nationals are encouraged to turn back if they have symptoms of coronavirus infection.
Thermal scanners are also used. The number of people crossing the Huu Nghi border gate in Lang Son Province daily was 5,000 before Tet (Lunar New Year). Vietnam declared the nCoV outbreak an epidemic on February 1. Of the 15 confirmed infection cases so far, six have been discharged from hospital.
All medical declaration forms are saved and monitored. The border gate is disinfected twice a day along with travelers’ baggage, according to Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, a Quang Ninh Province medical officer.
The women who entered are taken to a local hotel, where they will be isolated for 14 days.
Those who have symptoms of coronavirus infection are taken to a temporary isolation zone at the border gate before being taken to Mong Cai Hospital for a medical examination. As of February 6, 252 people were being quarantined at hotels in Mong Cai City and 24 others were in the hospital.
108 Chinese nationals exited Vietnam on February 6. No Chinese entered Vietnam on the day. Vietnamese authorities have exhorted Chinese not to enter the country now, according to Bui The Trong, deputy head of Mong Cai International Border Gate's Border Check Post. The global death toll due to the epidemic has reached 1,018 – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong and the remaining in mainland China.