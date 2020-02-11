VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

Coronavirus causes busy Vietnam-China border to go quiet

By Minh Cuong   February 11, 2020 | 05:19 pm GMT+7

Mong Cai, one of the busiest crossings between Vietnam and China, has been quiet for days now due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The bustle and hustle had left Mong Cai border gate, located in the northern town of Mong Cai in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh Province. On February 6, 13 visitors entered Vietnam from China’s side, which is the town of Dongxing in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The bustle has died down for the moment at the checkpoint in Mong Cai town in Vietnam’s northern Quang Ninh Province. On February 6, 13 people crossed the border into Vietnam from China’s Dongxing town.
Vietnam’s authorities have kept their watchful eyes on all passengers at the border gate to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. At the checkpoints, there were only medical officers.

Vietnam’s authorities have kept their watchful eyes on all passengers at the border gate to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. At the checkpoints, there were only medical officers monitoring passengers.
59-year-old Hong and her daughter from the northern city of Hai Phong are walking from China’s side to Mong Cai border gate.

Hong, 59, and her daughter from the northern city of Hai Phong are walking into Vietnam.
The woman fills in the form before undergoing a medical examination. Even being quarantined for 14 days, I volunteer, said Hong, adding that she yearns for her hometown after visiting her daughter and son in law in China.

The woman fills a form before undergoing a medical examination. "Even if it means being quarantined for 14 days, I am willing," Hong said, adding that she yearns for her hometown after visiting her daughter and son-in-law in China.
Three southern women are waiting at the border date on the afternoon of February 6. They traveled in China’s town of Guilin for one month and spend most of the time staying inside as transportation was restricted. They then traveled 4 hours by train to  Fangchenggang City before taking a taxi to the border gate.

Three southern women wait at the border gate on the afternoon of February 6. They traveled in China’s Guilin town for a month but spent most of the time indoors since transportation was restricted. They then traveled four hours by train to Fangchenggang City before taking a taxi to the border.
After filling in the medical declaration form and cleaning their hands, the women have their body temperature checked by customs officers. All passengers need to undergo a medical examination before completing immigration procedures and visitors should not enter Vietnam if they have symptoms of coronavirus infection.

After filling in the medical declaration form and sanitizing their hands, the women have their temperatures checked by officials. All passengers need to undergo a medical examination before completing immigration procedures, and foreign nationals are encouraged to turn back if they have symptoms of coronavirus infection.
Thermal scanners are also used. The number of people crossing the Huu Nghi border gate was 5,000 daily before Tet. Vietnam officially declared the nCoV outbreak an epidemic on February 1. Out of the 14 confirmed infection cases so far, three have been discharged from hospitals: a Nha Trang hotel receptionist, a Chinese man from Wuhan, and one of the workers who returned from Wuhan.

Thermal scanners are also used. The number of people crossing the Huu Nghi border gate in Lang Son Province daily was 5,000 before Tet (Lunar New Year). Vietnam declared the nCoV outbreak an epidemic on February 1. Of the 15 confirmed infection cases so far, six have been discharged from hospital.
All medical declaration forms are saved and monitored. The border gate is disinfected twice a day along with the luggage of travelers, according to Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, a medical officer of Quang Ninh Province.

All medical declaration forms are saved and monitored. The border gate is disinfected twice a day along with travelers’ baggage, according to Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, a Quang Ninh Province medical officer.
The group of women is taken to a local hotel, where they stay in 14 days for quarantine.

The women who entered are taken to a local hotel, where they will be isolated for 14 days.
Those who have symptoms of coronavirus infection are taken to a temporary isolation zone in the border gate before being taken to Mong Cai Hospital and undergoing another medical examination. Until February 6, 252 people were being quarantined at local hotels in Mong Cai City and 24 others stayed in the hospital, 2 was discharged.

Those who have symptoms of coronavirus infection are taken to a temporary isolation zone at the border gate before being taken to Mong Cai Hospital for a medical examination. As of February 6, 252 people were being quarantined at hotels in Mong Cai City and 24 others were in the hospital.
108 Chinese underwent exit procedures on February 6. No Chinese nationals entered Vietnam on the day since local authorities have encouraged Chinese not to enter the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to Bui The Trong, vice head of the border gate. The global death toll of the 2019-nCoV epidemic has reached 815 – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, and the remaining in mainland China.

108 Chinese nationals exited Vietnam on February 6. No Chinese entered Vietnam on the day. Vietnamese authorities have exhorted Chinese not to enter the country now, according to Bui The Trong, deputy head of Mong Cai International Border Gate's Border Check Post. The global death toll due to the epidemic has reached 1,018 – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong and the remaining in mainland China.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam border gate nCoV coronavirus epidemic
 
Read more
Vietnamese-built interactive coronavirus map a hit

Vietnamese-built interactive coronavirus map a hit

Saigonese keep their shirts on regardless of coronavirus

Saigonese keep their shirts on regardless of coronavirus

Schools resort to online tuition amid coronavirus fears

Schools resort to online tuition amid coronavirus fears

Novel coronavirus has Vietnam families hunting daycare

Novel coronavirus has Vietnam families hunting daycare

Shelves empty as nCoV-fearing Hanoians stock up on food

Shelves empty as nCoV-fearing Hanoians stock up on food

Tet pilgrims rattled by coronavirus

Tet pilgrims rattled by coronavirus

When masks became scarce, some Hanoians turned samaritans

When masks became scarce, some Hanoians turned samaritans

Hanoians take action against Wuhan pneumonia

Hanoians take action against Wuhan pneumonia

 
go to top