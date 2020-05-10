Women’s endless journey inspires Cong Tri’s new collection

|
"I like places with sunlight and greenery, and the feeling of a liberated soul, relaxed and filled with energy," said Cong Tri as he explained the ideas behind his latest collection titled "Summer Capsule 2020 - Eternal Journey." He takes inspiration from the journeys of modern women who long for great adventures and seek to liberate their inner selves, Tri said.
The internationally renowned Vietnamese designer said he takes ideas from his travels around the world, having been to many countries over the last two decades.
His latest collection features a wide range of outfits including suits, bell-bottomed pants, suits, pencil skirts, puff sleeved tops with outsized sleeves... all presented against the backdrop of a vintage Mustang, symbolizing travel.
"I want to bring outfits designed for runways into real life. I think the road that every woman takes is her runway, her red carpet. They can shine at every moment."
The latest collection uses many types of fabric: linen, kate, satin, organza and more.
Tri emphasizes loose comfort and soft, pastel colors for many outfits in his new collection. Some of the outfits are customized from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection, inspired by dew and introduced at the New York Fashion Week last September.
Zebra patterns and primary colors are also featured. The colorful zebra patterns shorten to distance with nature and unleash the free and wide sides.
Tri's outfits are combined with accessories and bags from Salvatore Ferragamo, Stuart Weitzman, Casadei, Miluxe Eyewear and other top brands.