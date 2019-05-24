Vietnamese models grace Vogue pages

Leading fashion magazine Vogue has selected Vietnamese model Do Ha (Ha Kino) and Thuy Trang in its selection of street outfit highlights of the Sydney Fashion Week held May 12-18.

The photos of the two models were taken by Dan Roberts.

The two models joined the Sydney Fashion Week after participating in Vietnamese designer Do Manh Cuong's spring-summer fashion show in Sydney earlier the same month. They said they wanted to explore the model market and local fashion brands in Australia.

Model Thuy Trang. Photo courtesy of Vogue magazine

Thuy Trang selected an elegant yellow suit and trousers, no bra, black boots and a necklace.

Model Do Ha. Photo courtesy of Vogue magazine

Do Ha mixed and matched a velvet army-styled jacket, large pants with cargo pockets, an extra-long colorful belt and a pair of ton-sur-ton earrings.

Do Ha's outfit was also featured in Vogue magazine’s French, American, Russian, Britain, Australian and Hong Kong editions.

The model said that she only had two days to prepare clothes and accessories before going to Australia.

"I was surprised to receive the attention of guests and especially the photos capturing the street style," Ha said. "Everyone asked where I came from and which brand clothes I was wearing." When Ha responded that she was dressed in Vietnam's domestic brands, everyone was surprised. They praised the costumes and asked to buy them.

Ha also promoted different styles of handbags made in Vietnam.

Do Ha and Thuy Trang have participated in many Vietnamese and international fashion events. Thuy Trang has taken to the catwalk in Singapore Fashion Week 2014 and Milan Fashion Week 2015, while Do Ha has participated in Milan Fashion Week 2016.