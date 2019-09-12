Vietnamese designer kicks off New York Couture Fashion Week

|
Nam's released his new collection, S Viet, at the New York Couture Fashion Week from September 5 to 8. Some of the designs in the show were inspired by symbols of Vietnamese heritage such as the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long (Hanoi’s historical name), One Pillar Pagoda, and Ha Long Bay.
Models showed off mini golden conical hats, a traditional symbol of Vietnamese women.
An off-the-shoulder dress inspired by the ancient town of Hoi An.
An asymmetrical cutout dress with terraced fields patterns.
A modern ao dai with an asymmetrical design and highlighted shoulder.
21 models walked the runway with bracelets, necklaces and handbags with a lacquer finish.
A model in bell sleeve dress and mini conical hat.
In the past Nam’s collections have been chosen for the 2017 New York Couture Fashion Week and 2018 Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture.