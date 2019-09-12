VnExpress International
Vietnamese designer kicks off New York Couture Fashion Week

By Y Ly   September 12, 2019 | 05:48 pm GMT+7

Inspired by the beauty of Vietnam cultural heritage, Do Trinh Hoai Nam's new collection was introduced in New York.

S Viet, Nams new collection was released in New York Couture Fashion Week, taking place in New York from September 5 to September 8.

Nam's released his new collection, S Viet, at the New York Couture Fashion Week from September 5 to 8. Some of the designs in the show were inspired by symbols of Vietnamese heritage such as the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long (Hanoi’s historical name), One Pillar Pagoda, and Ha Long Bay.
Models showed off mini golden conical hats, a traditional symbol of Vietnamese women. 
A model showed off mini golden conical hats, a traditional symbol of Vietnamese women and wore an off-the-shoulder dress inspired by the old quarter of Hoi An.

An asymmetrical cutout dress with terraced fields patterns. Entering the fashion industry from a very early age, Nam always has paid attention to Vietnamese traditional culture and beauty.

An ao dai in mo21 models walked the runway with bracelets, necklaces and handbags with lacquer finish.

A modern ao dai with an asymmetrical design and highlighted shoulder.
21 models walked the runway with bracelets, necklaces and handbags with a lacquer finish.
A model in bell sleeve dress and mini conical hat.

In the past Nam’s collections have been chosen for the 2017 New York Couture Fashion Week and 2018 Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture.

