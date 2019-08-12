Vietnamese designer all set to showcase avant-garde collection

The ready-to-wear collection will feature avant-garde outfits with street elements. Nguyen used the 3D draping technique to crush the fabric and strike a combination between art and technology.

It took her and the crew three months to finish the collection. Last week she held a casting call to identify 30 models who will wear the clothes at the show.

One of the designs in Devon Nguyen's Moonlight collection.

Devon Nguyen, real name Nguyen Tu Diep, has been involved in fashion for a long time.

When she studied fashion in London, she joined the backstage production team of Matthew Williamson for his 2010 spring/summer collection. After graduation, she worked for a time for British luxury brand Burberry.

After eight years of studying and working in Europe, she decided to return to Vietnam and start her own designer brand. She has since introduced her collections at several fashion shows.

In 2017 she became the first ready-to-wear designer in Vietnam to show a collection in the Paris Fashion Week.

The 32 year-old designer said: "The success of a brand comes from the vision and long-term plan. I have my creations in stores in London, Berlin and Warsaw. I have big plans for my brand in future."