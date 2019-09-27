Vietnamese celebrities revert to the 90s in a fashion statement

According to Elle, the 1990s was an era of unisex fashion that broke all the traditional rules and focused on expressing individual personality. Over the last year, that style has made a major comeback on several runways and among a lot of celebrities in Vietnam. In the photo above, model Minh Tu embraces grunge style with a shirt tied around the waist, denim shorts, a white tank top with a crossbody bag. The photo was taken in New York this month.