Vietnamese celebrities revert to the 90s in a fashion statement

According to Elle, the 1990s was an era of unisex fashion that broke all the traditional rules and focused on expressing individual personality. Over the last year, that style has made a major comeback on several runways and among a lot of celebrities in Vietnam. In the photo above, model Minh Tu embraces grunge style with a shirt tied around the waist, denim shorts, a white tank top with a crossbody bag. The photo was taken in New York this month.
Model Ngoc Trinh wears a crop top with a shoulder bag and oversized hoop earrings, typical items of the ’90s fashion trends.
Singer Chi Pu joins the trend with biker boots and a crop top.
A cloche hat, a crop top, faded jeans and a pair of sneakers sit comfortably on singer Minh Hang.
Model Jun Vu goes chic with a checked skirt and pale neon color top. .
Miss Universe Vietnam, H'Hen Nie, stands tall and shines bright in a combination of red boots and chartreuse outfits.
Model Khanh Linh embraces the '90s style with leather shorts and a baseball jacket.
Model Quynh Anh Shyn leans back in a hip-hop style with biker boots, a denim jacket and cargo pants.
The denim jacket and jeans gives singer Minh Hang a distinct 1990s look.
Miss Vietnam 2014 Ky Duyen goes minimal in black, another 90s feature.
Singer Thieu Bao Tram’s outfit is inspired by punk rock fashion, popular at the end of the 1990s.