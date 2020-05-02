VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Vietnamese celebrities go 80s retro

By Van An   May 2, 2020 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Moderate colored outfits and plastic accessories are gaining popularity among Vietnamese celebrities.

Model Salim was the first Vietnamese celebrity to revert to the 80s by sporting dresses in moderate color, large earrings and bandanas.  Since, other models and actresses have adopted the same style, as is evident from their social media accounts. 

Vietnamese celebrities go retro with 80s style
 
 

Vietnamese celebrities go 80s retro

In the 1980s, Vietnamese women usually opted for light orange and brown tones. Fabrics with floral patterns, lace and polka dots were used instead of plain material.  

Baggy jeans, oversized denim jackets, silk shirts, and black silk trousers were popular together with many 80s signature accessories like large plastic earrings, colorful belts, and bandanas.    

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese fashion retro Vietnamese celebrities
 
Read more
Cong Tri dress offers Heidi Klum pearly appeal

Cong Tri dress offers Heidi Klum pearly appeal

Da Nang villa features facade of coral

Da Nang villa features facade of coral

Celebrities wear pillow dresses for social distancing fun

Celebrities wear pillow dresses for social distancing fun

Fan Bingbing goes extravagantly frilly in Vietnamese designer’s outfit

Fan Bingbing goes extravagantly frilly in Vietnamese designer’s outfit

Saw-tooth model serves three-block Nghe An ideals

Saw-tooth model serves three-block Nghe An ideals

House of curves blurs boundary with nature

House of curves blurs boundary with nature

Hoi An abode mirrors inclined, coconut-tree columns

Hoi An abode mirrors inclined, coconut-tree columns

Raincoats, bucket hats help celebrities outsmart coronavirus

Raincoats, bucket hats help celebrities outsmart coronavirus

 
go to top