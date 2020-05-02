Model Salim was the first Vietnamese celebrity to revert to the 80s by sporting dresses in moderate color, large earrings and bandanas. Since, other models and actresses have adopted the same style, as is evident from their social media accounts.

Vietnamese celebrities go 80s retro Vietnamese celebrities go retro with 80s style

In the 1980s, Vietnamese women usually opted for light orange and brown tones. Fabrics with floral patterns, lace and polka dots were used instead of plain material.

Baggy jeans, oversized denim jackets, silk shirts, and black silk trousers were popular together with many 80s signature accessories like large plastic earrings, colorful belts, and bandanas.