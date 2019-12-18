Vietnamese celebrities favor shades of nude

|
Singer Bao Anh uses a beige spaghetti strap top to good effect. Beige, once considered a boring color, has made a comeback among many fashionistas this year. Photo by Facebook/Bao Anh.
Model Ky Duyen tucks into a wholesome meal in another "nude" top with a plunging neckline and puffed shoulders. Beige outfits have proved to be a hit with fashion fans since the Spring/Summer 2019 shows worldwide. A myriad of fashion brands including Dior, Kenzo, Marni, Stella McCartney and Burberry have chosen the nude color for their new collections. Photo by Facebook/Ky Duyen.
A combination of a light beige asymmetrical top with camouflage shorts, vintage-inspired glasses and a Dior bag allows model Elly Tran to make a strong fashion statement. Photo by Facebook/Elly Tran.
Singer Huong Giang strikes a curious pose wearing a beige jumpsuit and extra long earrings. Photo by Instagram/huonggianggg.
Singer Ho Ngoc Ha never shies away from when it comes to showcasing her voluptuous curves. A beige sleeveless top and loose green pants add a refreshingly cool feel as she half-smiles at the camera. Photo by Facebook/Ho Ngoc Ha.