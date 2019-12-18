VnExpress International
Vietnamese celebrities favor shades of nude

By Long Nguyen   December 18, 2019 | 02:34 pm GMT+7

Nude colors, from beige, tan, cream and everything in between have been a mainstay among Vietnamese celebrities this year.

Singer Bao Anh uses a beige spaghetti strap top to good effect. Beige, once considered a boring color, has made a comeback among many fashionistas this year. Photo by Facebook/Bao Anh.
Model Ky Duyen chose be to sexy with a dress having a plunging neckline and puffed shoulders.

Model Ky Duyen tucks into a wholesome meal in another "nude" top with a plunging neckline and puffed shoulders. Beige outfits have proved to be a hit with fashion fans since the Spring/Summer 2019 shows worldwide. A myriad of fashion brands including Dior, Kenzo, Marni, Stella McCartney and Burberry have chosen the nude color for their new collections. Photo by Facebook/Ky Duyen.
A combination of an asymmetrical shirt with shorts in camouflage patterns makes model Elly Tran looks sexy and strong at the same time. She wear them with vintage-inspired glasses and a bag from French fashion house Dior. Photo by Facebook/Elly Tran.

A combination of a light beige asymmetrical top with camouflage shorts, vintage-inspired glasses and a Dior bag allows model Elly Tran to make a strong fashion statement. Photo by Facebook/Elly Tran.

A beige bodycon dress helped singer Thieu Bao Tram show off her curves in a sexiness. 

A beige bodycon dress helps singer Thieu Bao Tram show off her curves and long legs. Photo by Facebook/Thieu Bao Tram.

Singer Huong Giang showed off her femininity and curves with a beige jumpsuit and and extra long earrings. Photo by Instagram/huonggianggg.

Singer Huong Giang strikes a curious pose wearing a beige jumpsuit and extra long earrings. Photo by Instagram/huonggianggg.
Singer Ho Ngoc Ha is nevery shy when it comes to showcasing her amazing body to her fans. With a beige sleeveless top, she chose loose green pants to add a refreshingly cool touch to the outfits.

Singer Ho Ngoc Ha never shies away from when it comes to showcasing her voluptuous curves. A beige sleeveless top and loose green pants add a refreshingly cool feel as she half-smiles at the camera. Photo by Facebook/Ho Ngoc Ha.
