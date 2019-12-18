Vietnamese celebrities favor shades of nude

Model Ky Duyen tucks into a wholesome meal in another "nude" top with a plunging neckline and puffed shoulders. Beige outfits have proved to be a hit with fashion fans since the Spring/Summer 2019 shows worldwide. A myriad of fashion brands including Dior, Kenzo, Marni, Stella McCartney and Burberry have chosen the nude color for their new collections. Photo by Facebook/Ky Duyen.