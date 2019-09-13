Vietnam heritage sites featured in leading French brand ad

Louis Vuitton’s "The Spirit of Travel" campaign released the video on September 10, following models Rianne Van Rompaey, Fei Fei Sun and Kit Butler to popular beauty spots in Vietnam, including the mountainous town of Sa Pa, the ancient town of Hoi An and Ha Long Bay.

The three models wore light colored outfits while exploring picturesque mountains and water bodies.

Many of the brand’s designs from its leather goods collection are shown in the 70-second video shot by photographer Angelo Pennetta with beautiful landscapes of Vietnam in the background.

The video has been posted on the brand’s official YouTube channel and received positive comments about Vietnam’s natural beauty.

"The Spirit of Travel" is a marketing campaign carried out by Louis Vuitton to "promote the quest for freedom and adventure." The brand invited American actress Emma Stone to join a video shot in the U.S. last year for the same campaign.