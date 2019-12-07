Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

|
Chung Thanh Phong's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, "I’m a Superstar", was presented in Ho Chi Minh City last weekend. With 120 new designs, the collection introduced audiences to a riot of colors and materials inspired by the 1990s. Phong decided to become a fashion designer in 2010, after entering the Top 10 in Viet Nam Idol 2007, a local version of singing contest American Idol.
Red, blue or white on thigh-high slit spaghetti strap dresses are some of the most popular 90s fashion items.
Model Minh Tu was the first to hit the runway, stealing with an off-the-shoulder gown in metallic fabric. The Vietnamese designer remains up to date with 2020 fashion by adopting pleating techniques in many of his new works.
Chung Thanh Phong uses folding techniques to create three-dimensional forms from two-dimensional sheets of fabric.
Belts, one of the most defining accessories of 90s fashion, is combined with a metallic gown as worn by model Trang Tran.
Satin and sequence are some of the most-used materials in the collection. Chung Thanh Phong wants his models "girlish and unique", a concept he pursued for years.
To add to the 90s' vibe, models wore large earrings or necklaces. The fashion show featured many senior Vietnamese models, who has not paced the runway for years.