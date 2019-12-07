Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Chung Thanh Phong's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, "I’m a Superstar", was presented in Ho Chi Minh City last weekend. With 120 new designs, the collection introduced audiences to a riot of colors and materials inspired by the 1990s. Phong decided to become a fashion designer in 2010, after entering the Top 10 in Viet Nam Idol 2007, a local version of singing contest American Idol.