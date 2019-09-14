VnExpress International
US fashion magazines laud Cong Tri collection

By Long Nguyen   September 14, 2019 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese designer Cong Tri's new dew-inspired collection has been described as one of the most creative ones at the New York Fashion Week.

60 designs in Tri's new collection were introduced by the Vogue magazine one of the best Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection seen on the runway.

Harper's Bazaar was impressed by a plunging gown saying the model became "a mermaid after dark with a bit of netting in interesting spots".

The magazine chose 138 best designs from the fashion week, including 6 from Tri's new collection, from thigh-high slit gowns to high-low skirts and off-the-shoulder designs.

This thigh-high slit gown with a low cut v-neck was praised by Harpers Bazaas. Photo by AFP.

The whole collection was also introduced by Women's Wear Daily and Runway Magazine.

Tri's new collection was presented on September 10. He debuted at the world-famous fashion week in New York early February this year.

He has acquired an international following with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.

