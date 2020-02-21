VnExpress International
Traditional design meets environmental awareness in central highlands nest

By Minh Trang, Quang Dam   February 21, 2020 | 02:12 pm GMT+7

Woodland hideaway in the Central Highlands of Vietnam marries love of nature and traditional craftmanship.

A young couple from Central Vietnam decided to create their own world with a house in Dak Nong Province on the Central Highlands.

Located on a hill lying next to a forest in Mnong Highlands, the house was designed to help homeowners maintain a connection with nature by using local materials and creating simple spaces.

Architect from G+ Architects takes inspiration from the traditional house of ethnic E De people living nearby, with large leaning roofs, which are similar to the dried durian leaves falling on the ground.

Sharing features of a stilt house, the construction has its ground floor as a storage area. The staircase leading up to the living area is also a favourite place of cats adopted by the young owners.

The living room with simple interior designs and furniture reflects the owners simple lifestyle. The glass windows with wooden mullions allow sunlight to enter the house, erasing the boundaries between the inside and outside.

Rocks, wood from coffees and old furniture were used to increase local features for the modern house.

Bedroom with a view of the valley.

The spacious balcony with shades and shadows become the homeowners favorite place to indulge themselves in nature.

Sunset view from the balcony.

No skyscrapers around, giving residents chances to watch the stars at night or fully enjoy the beauty of Mother Earth.

It took more than one year to design and build the 150-square-meter house.

Blueprint of the storage area on the ground.

The 1st floor blueprint.

The roof blueprint.

