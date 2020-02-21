Traditional design meets environmental awareness in central highlands nest

|
Its young owners decided to create their refuge in Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands to start a new life.
|
Located on a hill next to a M'nong Highlands forest, the house incorporates local materials and simplistic spatial planning.
|
G+ Architects drew inspiration from traditional ethnic E De homesteads that feature large leaning roofs, which resemble dried durian leaves.
|
Similar to a stilt house, the ground floor is used for storage, the staircase leading upstairs a favorite stomping ground for a string of adopted cats.
|
The interior reflects the owners’ simple lifestyle. Glass windows with wooden mullions allow ample natural light to penetrate the house.
|
Rocks, wood from coffee trees and old furniture were used to increase the local appeal of this modern design.
|
What better way to wake than with a valley view.
|
A spacious balcony offers inhabitants an unadulterated experience with nature.
|
Hills created to embrace the setting sun.
|
Far from the jarring presence of skyscrapers, the house provides the perfect foundation for stargazing and consumption of Mother Earth.
|
It took over a year to design and construct the 150-square-meter house.
|
Blueprint of the ground floor storage facility.
|
1st floor blueprint.
|
Roof blueprint.