Thatched Hoi An country house leaves shallow environmental footprint

|
Covering a 200-square-meter plot, this country house, complete with cogon grass roof, leaves an environmental footprint in the tourism hotspot of Hoi An.
|
Viewed from the air, the cogon grass roof takes up 30 percent of the property while the remaining 70 percent is filled with all kinds of vegetables, tropical fruit trees and flowers.
|
The house is inspired by traditional country houses roofed with grass, which is environmentally friendly, heat proof, easy to assemble, and reasonably priced. The only downside of a cogon grass roof is that it usually lasts less than a decade. Architects add a concrete supporting layer beneath, helping the house withstand extreme weather like heavy rain or storms.
|
The living room is connected to a little bar that could flexibly be turned into a training or gathering area for the family members.
|
Bedroom with a garden view.
|
The upstairs garden helps the house remain cool on sunny days.
Photos by Duong Van Mau.