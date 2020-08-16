VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Thatched Hoi An country house leaves shallow environmental footprint

By Minh Trang   August 16, 2020 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

Located in the the ancient central town of Hoi An, amid a forest of vegetation, the grass-roofed home offers the ultimate in green-thumbed living.

On a 200-square-meter plot, the country house with it roof made of cogon grass becomes a solution for homeowners who wants to deal reduce the effects of climate change in the central tourism hotspot of Hoi An in central Quang Nam Province. It includes of three main sections: the office, the living room and the private room area.

Covering a 200-square-meter plot, this country house, complete with cogon grass roof, leaves an environmental footprint in the tourism hotspot of Hoi An.
Viewed from the air, the roof of the construction is covered by 30 percent of cogon grass. The other 70 percent of the total area is filled with all kinds of greens: vegetables, tropical fruit trees and flowers.

Viewed from the air, the cogon grass roof takes up 30 percent of the property while the remaining 70 percent is filled with all kinds of vegetables, tropical fruit trees and flowers.
The house is nspired by the traditional country houses roofed with grass, which is environmental friendly, heat proof, easy for construction with a, reasonable price. The only downside of the cogon grass roof is that it usually last less than a decade, so architects use e a concrete supporting layers underneath the grass, helping the house to stand extreme weather such as heavy rain or storm and offering safety.

The house is inspired by traditional country houses roofed with grass, which is environmentally friendly, heat proof, easy to assemble, and reasonably priced. The only downside of a cogon grass roof is that it usually lasts less than a decade. Architects add a concrete supporting layer beneath, helping the house withstand extreme weather like heavy rain or storms.
The living room is interconnected to a little bar which could flexibly be turned into a training or gathering area for homeowners staff.

The living room is connected to a little bar that could flexibly be turned into a training or gathering area for the family members.
Bedroom with a garden view.

Bedroom with a garden view.
The upstairs gardens reduce the heat from sunlight for the whole building. It also absorbs rain water to prevent flood in the local neighborhood.

The upstairs garden helps the house remain cool on sunny days.

Photos by Duong Van Mau.

Tags:

Vietnam

Hoi An

house

Vietnamese house

architect

architecture

environment

green

garden

rooftop

 
 
go to top