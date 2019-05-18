VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

South Korean designer Park Youn Hee showcases latest collection in Vietnam

By Ngoc Dinh   May 18, 2019 | 04:27 pm GMT+7

Renowned designer Park Youn Hee will present her latest collection today at the Fashion Voyage 2 show in Ha Long Bay.

Park Youn Hee

Park Youn Hee will present her latest collection on a Ha Long Bay catwalk Saturday. Photo courtesy of Park Youn Hee's instagram

Park will be the distinguished guest at the event, held on an island in the world-famous Ha Long Bay. She said she was excited to return to Vietnam, having presented her collection earlier in Hanoi.

Founder of the Greedilous fashion brand, Park’s costumes have been worn by many global celebrities like Beyonce, Anne Hathaway, and Paris Hilton.

She presents her collections often at the world’s most prominent events including Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Seoul Fashion Week.

She has also collaborated with famous brands such as Prada, MiuMiu, Givenchy or Zippo.

Fashion Voyage 2, themed Lost in Wonder, will also feature top models and designers in Vietnam. Its first edition took place on the Golden Bridge in Da Nang City.

Vietnamese designers Lam Gia Khang, Nguyen Tien Truyen, Hoang Minh Ha and Ha Nhat Tien will also present their collection at the event. 

Related News:
Tags: Park Youn Hee South Korean stylist fashion designer Fashion Voyage
 
Read more
A minimalist house turns a corner in northern Vietnam

A minimalist house turns a corner in northern Vietnam

Natural materials add chic value to Vietnamese designer’s collection

Natural materials add chic value to Vietnamese designer’s collection

A Saigon house staircase creates friendly spaces

A Saigon house staircase creates friendly spaces

Architects with chutzpah put a pool in Saigon living room

Architects with chutzpah put a pool in Saigon living room

A modern house in central Vietnam goes Cuckoo

A modern house in central Vietnam goes Cuckoo

Vietnam house inspired by world’s largest cave

Vietnam house inspired by world’s largest cave

South Korean designer charms Vietnam with colors, waves and swirls

South Korean designer charms Vietnam with colors, waves and swirls

 
go to top