South Korean designer Park Youn Hee showcases latest collection in Vietnam

Park Youn Hee will present her latest collection on a Ha Long Bay catwalk Saturday. Photo courtesy of Park Youn Hee's instagram

Park will be the distinguished guest at the event, held on an island in the world-famous Ha Long Bay. She said she was excited to return to Vietnam, having presented her collection earlier in Hanoi.

Founder of the Greedilous fashion brand, Park’s costumes have been worn by many global celebrities like Beyonce, Anne Hathaway, and Paris Hilton.

She presents her collections often at the world’s most prominent events including Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Seoul Fashion Week.

She has also collaborated with famous brands such as Prada, MiuMiu, Givenchy or Zippo.

Fashion Voyage 2, themed Lost in Wonder, will also feature top models and designers in Vietnam. Its first edition took place on the Golden Bridge in Da Nang City.

Vietnamese designers Lam Gia Khang, Nguyen Tien Truyen, Hoang Minh Ha and Ha Nhat Tien will also present their collection at the event.