Singer Beyoncé wears Vietnamese designer’s outfit at major event

The singer showed up at the AFI Life Achievement Award Thursday in a cream silk dress with an ethnic African touch.

Beyonce at the AFI Award held in Los Angeles on June 6. Photo courtesy of Beyonce's instagram

The off-the-shoulder dress featured high-low form with long cape. The accessories including a wide belt and striking necklace were also designed by Phuong My. The collar necklace was inspired by the Maasai people in Africa.

Beyoncé presents an award at AFI Award. Photo courtesy of Beyonce's instagram

Phuong My said the crew of Beyoncé requested her to design a costume for the award ceremony.

"They asked me to design both the costume and accessories in just one week," she said.

Phuong My caught the eye of international celebrities after she presented her Fall Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week in February and showcased a wedding dress collection in April.

Tran Phuong My, 31, a Ho Chi Minh City native, finished her undergraduate education in fashion design in the U.S. She has since presented her designs at many international fashion shows, including the Arab Fashion Week, Vancouver Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Fuse Show.

She was one of only two Vietnamese designers to participate in New York Fashion Week 2019 in February, presenting her collection named Sayonara (Goodbye). She has also worked on production and styling projects for key fashion magazines such as Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

Beyonce', born in 1981, is a world famous American singer-songwriter and actress. She has sold over 17 million albums in the U.S., and over 100 million records worldwide as a solo artist and claimed numerous awards including the Grammy awards. She made an appearance at the AFI Award to present an award and support her friend and collaborator, director Melina Matsoukas.