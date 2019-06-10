VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Singer Beyoncé wears Vietnamese designer’s outfit at major event

By Y Ly    June 10, 2019 | 09:51 am GMT+7

Beyoncé donned a glittering dress with an eye-catching necklace designed by Phuong My to the AFI Award in Los Angeles. 

The singer showed up at the AFI Life Achievement Award Thursday in a cream silk dress with an ethnic African touch.

Beyonce at the AFI Award held in Los Angeles on June 6. Photo courtesy of Beyonces instagram 

Beyonce at the AFI Award held in Los Angeles on June 6. Photo courtesy of Beyonce's instagram 

The off-the-shoulder dress featured high-low form with long cape. The accessories including a wide belt and striking necklace were also designed by Phuong My. The collar necklace was inspired by the Maasai people in Africa.

Beyonce presents an award at AFI Award. Photo courtesy of Beyonces instagram

Beyoncé presents an award at AFI Award. Photo courtesy of Beyonce's instagram

Phuong My said the crew of Beyoncé requested her to design a costume for the award ceremony.

"They asked me to design both the costume and accessories in just one week," she said.

Phuong My caught the eye of international celebrities after she presented her Fall Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week in February and showcased a wedding dress collection in April.

Tran Phuong My, 31, a Ho Chi Minh City native, finished her undergraduate education in fashion design in the U.S. She has since presented her designs at many international fashion shows, including the Arab Fashion Week, Vancouver Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Fuse Show.

She was one of only two Vietnamese designers to participate in New York Fashion Week 2019 in February, presenting her collection named Sayonara (Goodbye). She has also worked on production and styling projects for key fashion magazines such as Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

Beyonce', born in 1981, is a world famous American singer-songwriter and actress. She has sold over 17 million albums in the U.S., and over 100 million records worldwide as a solo artist and claimed numerous awards including the Grammy awards. She made an appearance at the AFI Award to present an award and support her friend and collaborator, director Melina Matsoukas.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese designer Beyoncé Phuong My dress design Vietnamese fashion
 
Read more
Vietnamese models grace Vogue pages

Vietnamese models grace Vogue pages

Model’s barely-there Cannes dress arouses strong opinions

Model’s barely-there Cannes dress arouses strong opinions

Game Of Thrones actress dons Cong Tri outfits in Vogue

Game Of Thrones actress dons Cong Tri outfits in Vogue

South Korean designer Park Youn Hee showcases latest collection in Vietnam

South Korean designer Park Youn Hee showcases latest collection in Vietnam

Cong Tri creations continue to star in Hollywood

Cong Tri creations continue to star in Hollywood

A minimalist house turns a corner in northern Vietnam

A minimalist house turns a corner in northern Vietnam

Natural materials add chic value to Vietnamese designer’s collection

Natural materials add chic value to Vietnamese designer’s collection

 
go to top