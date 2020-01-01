Shutters illuminate joys of green living

|
The 5-storey, four-generation family home includes a façade with two large shutter systems of 6.6-meter high each operable by hand. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
The shutter system helps regulate sunlight and external noise, providing occupants a customized view with little boundary between inside and out. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
A tree is planted in the middle of the house, creating a green space, which combines with the sunlight from the atrium to help build a sense of tranquility. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
Creating a lot of green spaces inside, the architect maintains the house coexists harmoniously with the environment. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
The interior design resembles the "cave" style, with light and space effects. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
According to the architect, the specialized levels are randomly connected via different staircase positions to create and maintain a "fresh journey of experience" with interesting views and non-repeatable images. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
The shutter system allows natural light to enter the living room, helping homeowners save energy. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.