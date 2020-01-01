VnExpress International
Style

Shutters illuminate joys of green living

By Minh Trang   January 1, 2020 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

A system of 20 shutters helps a house in northern Bac Ninh Province customize light, wind and view.

This 5-storey house is home of a four-generation family. The front facade has two large door systems with 20 doors of 6.6m high and can be opened and closed by hand. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.

The 5-storey, four-generation family home includes a façade with two large shutter systems of 6.6-meter high each operable by hand. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
The door system help regulate the sunlight and the noisr from the outside, giving the owners a customized view and clearing the boundaries between inside and outside.

The shutter system helps regulate sunlight and external noise, providing occupants a customized view with little boundary between inside and out. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
A tree is planted in the middle of the house, creating a green space, which combines with the sunlight from the atrium and helps the homeowners feel comfortable.

A tree is planted in the middle of the house, creating a green space, which combines with the sunlight from the atrium to help build a sense of tranquility. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
Creating a lot of green spaces inside, the architect maintains that the house is a haven for homeowners to again stay in a safe place and live harmoniously with the environment.

Creating a lot of green spaces inside, the architect maintains the house coexists harmoniously with the environment. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
The interior design resembles the cave style, with light and space effects.

The interior design resembles the "cave" style, with light and space effects. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
According to the architect, the house levels for specific purposes are randomly connected at different staircase positions so as to create and maintain a fresh journey of experience with interesting views and non-repeatable images. 

According to the architect, the specialized levels are randomly connected via different staircase positions to create and maintain a "fresh journey of experience" with interesting views and non-repeatable images. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
The door system allows natural to come inside the living room, helping homeowners save the energy.

The shutter system allows natural light to enter the living room, helping homeowners save energy. Photo by Nguyen Tien Thanh.
