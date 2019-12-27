'Scandalous’ outfits cause stir among fashion lovers

Model Ngoc Trinh’s dress at Cannes Film Festival 2019 caused a stir internationally and raised hackles in Vietnam for being immodest. The 29-year-old appeared on the red carpet in a see-through black dress that left very little to the imagination. U.K. tabloid Daily Express called it the "festival’s most revealing look". Meanwhile Nguyen Thai Binh, spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Trinh’s outfit was "overdone and offensive." "It goes against Vietnamese tradition and people should speak out against this uncultured behavior," he told the media. Photo by Shuttlestock/Denis Makarenko.