'Scandalous’ outfits cause stir among fashion lovers

Model Ngoc Trinh’s dress at Cannes Film Festival 2019 caused a stir internationally and raised hackles in Vietnam for being immodest. The 29-year-old appeared on the red carpet in a see-through black dress that left very little to the imagination. U.K. tabloid Daily Express called it the "festival’s most revealing look". Meanwhile Nguyen Thai Binh, spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Trinh’s outfit was "overdone and offensive." "It goes against Vietnamese tradition and people should speak out against this uncultured behavior," he told the media. Photo by Shuttlestock/Denis Makarenko.
In her debut music video, singer Nha Tien wears Vietnam’s traditional dress without its long trousers. A myriad of Vietnamese netizens decried it as "disrespectful" to local culture. The dress reminds people of the Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves use of "ao dai" without the long-flared bottoms that accompany it, which infuriated Vietnamese who accused her of not respecting local traditions. Celebrities like actress Ngo Thanh Van and Miss Universe Vietnam 2015 Pham Huong also expressed their frustration. Photo by Facebook/Nha Tien.
Performing at an event in September, singer Minh Hang shines in a short revealing skirt, which caused some issues while she was dancing on stage. Many fans advised the singer to be more careful when it comes to choosing outfits for her performances. Previously, in 2011, Hang was fined VND3.5 million ($151) for wearing provocative clothing at an event in central Quang Binh Province. Photo by Facebook/Minh Hang.
Singer Phuong Trinh Jolie joined an event in Ho Chi Minh City in June in a provocative cutout dress. "I love my body and only wear outfits suitable to the events and programs I attend," she responded to complaints, saying she focused too much on revealing her body, which goes against Vietnamese culture. Photo by Facebook/Phuong Trinh.
Miss Ocean Vietnam 2017 Le Au Ngan Anh, who joined Miss Intercontinental pageant was accused of copying Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's outfit. The high slit dress also caused some issues while she crossed the stage. She finished as fourth runner-up with a special award as People’s Choice. Photo by Instagram/Bongtan.