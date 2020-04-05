VnExpress International
Saw-tooth model serves three-block Nghe An ideals

By Minh Trang, Trieu Chien   April 5, 2020 | 02:18 pm GMT+7

A young, central Vietnam couple proved a touch of modernity, combined with tradition, costs little when building their dream nest.

The 120-meter-square house in central Nghe An Province is the first true home of a young couple with their baby after years moving between rental houses and houses. Thinking that people only build a house once in their lives, they tried to find support from architects to have a comfortable and affordable home.

Hoping to create a modern space blending into the countryside atmosphere, the architects took inspiration from the traditional three-block house of Vietnamese.

Instead of traditional roofs, the architects divided the roof into three parts, creating shades and lessening the area facing the sun to make the house cooler on sunny days.

The front yard with a huge roof become a place for meeting and playing among locals.

A giant door allows natural light to enter the living room, helping residents to maintain the culture of outside gathering and socializing of people in the north-central of Vietnam.

The three blocks are interconnected via small yards.

A minimalist interior approach ensured the project remained on budget.

A living room table and chair set made by the young homeowners.

The minimalist interior design creates spacious rooms.

The house has become a nest giving its owners more positivity and optimism.

The owners received a lot of support from the architects, who always told them to try for their dream house. The house costs around VND750 million ($31,680).

