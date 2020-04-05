Saw-tooth model serves three-block Nghe An ideals

|
The 120-meter-square house in central Nghe An Province is the first "true home" of the young couple and their baby after years "moving between rentals."
|
Hoping to create a modern space blending into the countryside, architects took inspiration from the traditional Vietnamese three-block abode.
|
Instead of traditional roofing, a typical saw-tooth design creates enough shade to make the house cooler on sunny days.
|
The front yard features a spot of much needed greenery.
|
A giant doorway allows natural light to enter the living room, bolstering the north-central custom of socializing outdoors.
|
The three blocks are interconnected via small yards.
|
A minimalist interior approach ensured the project remained on budget.
|
A living room table and chair set made by the young homeowners.
|
Spacious rooms add to the illusion of physical freedom.
|
The house has blessed its occupants with positivity and optimism.
|
The final structure cost around VND750 million ($31,680) to build.