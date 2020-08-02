Saigon house takes vertical garden route to keep out baking sun

|
Located on a 37-square-meter plot, the house is closely surrounded by many others in an area that has little urban greenery. The homeowners, all artists, wanted to have a house to show their love for nature and plants.
Potted plants cover the facade, keeping out heat and dust and protecting occupants’ privacy. And it seems to work since the interior is cooler.
A closer look at the vertical garden.
Brick walls are minimized, helping the homeowners connect with others and nature through large windows and doors.
Glass doors and windows allow sunlight to enter the house.
People can gather like they did in their childhood home, a large one-storey house without individual rooms.
Minimalist bedroom with a green view.
Photos by Hiroyuki Oki