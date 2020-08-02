VnExpress International
Style

Saigon house takes vertical garden route to keep out baking sun

By Minh Trang   August 2, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7

A Saigon house that faces the west uses a vertical garden as a shield against the sun and urban pollution.

Located on a 37-square-meter plot, the house is closely surrounded by many others in an area that has little urban greenery. The homeowners, all artists, wanted to have a house to show their love for nature and plants.
Potted plants cover the facade, keeping out heat and dust and protecting occupants’ privacy. And it seems to work since the interior is cooler.
A closer look at the vertical garden.
Brick walls are minimized, helping the homeowners connect with others and nature through large windows and doors.
Glass doors and windows allow sunlight to enter the house.
People can gather like they did in their childhood home, a large one-storey house without individual rooms.
Minimalist bedroom with a green view.

Photos by Hiroyuki Oki

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese house

house

architecture

Saigon

nature

garden

 

